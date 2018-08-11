Method Man has announced a new album called The Meth Lab II: The Lithium. In a new interview with Billboard, the rapper says the album will feature production from Damon Blackman (aka Dame Grease) and be out later this year via Hanz On Music Entertainment (H.O.M.E.)/ONErpm. Method Man has also shared the album’s first single “Grand Prix,” which can be heard below. The Meth Lab II follows the rapper’s 2015 LP The Meth Lab. In 2017, the rapper made an appearance on the Wu-Tang Clan album The Saga Continues.