Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” is an bonafide hit, earning everything from No. 1 chart slots and late-night TV performances to a couple much-deserved remixes from T-Pain, Nicki Minaj and Quavo. Now, the south London vocalist is back with a new followup called “Trip.” Like its name might suggest, the song is a bouncy R&B jam with another earworm hook so infectious you can’t help but put your hands up. “Boo’d Up” was one of our favorite songs of 2018; check out “Trip” below.