Ella Mai recently premiered an official remix to her hit song “Boo’d Up,” featuring Quavo and Nicki Minaj, but that wasn’t the last “Boo’d Up”-related treat we’d get. Autotune maven and R&B lothario T-Pain took it upon himself to provide his own remix to the record and it’s exactly what you might expect: T-Pain’s rendition is eccentric, irreverent, and romantic, making reference to other popular songs like Khalid’s “OTW” and BlocBoy JB’s “Shoot” and proclaiming his love for the backside throughout. His goofy charm and surprising smoothness is on full display, charging an already good song with an electric burst of new energy. Listen to the “T-Mix” of “Boo’d Up” below.