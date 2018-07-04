Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up (Remix)” (ft. Nicki Minaj & Quavo)

English R&B singer Ella Mai has dropped a new remix of “Boo’d Up,” now featuring guest verses from Nicki Minaj and Quavo. The song was originally released as part of Mai’s Ready EP in February 2017, but became a slow-burning hit after its release as a single earlier this year. The throwback 808-inspired beat now opens with a verse from Minaj, flourishing with Mai’s woozy hook just in time for warbling AutoTune-filled verse from the Migos solo star.

Last year, Nicki and Quavo joined forces on the Culture II single “MotorSport” alongside Cardi B, as well as on the track “She For Keeps” from the Quality Control tape Control the Streets Volume 1 earlier this year. Hear the new “Boo’d Up” remix below.