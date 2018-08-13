Documentary Now! to Return With Star-Studded Sondheim Parody

The brilliant IFC mockumentary series Documentary Now!, starring Saturday Night Live alums Bill Hader and Fred Armisen, returns in February 2019 with a star-studded parody of Original Cast Album: Company—the D.A. Pennebaker documentary of the exhausting overnight cast recording of the 1970 Tony Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical Company. The series returns for what they’re calling “Season 52,” but what is actually the third season.

The Documentary Now! episode “Original Cast Album: Co-Op” will star James Urbaniak, Taran Killam, and John Mulaney as the producers supervising the cast recording from a play called Co-Op, which sounds suspiciously like the smash hit ’90s musical Rent. The show does particularly well with musical episodes, as we saw with Hader and Armisen’s take on Jonathan Demme’s 1984 Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense.

Earlier this month, IFC announced that Cate Blanchett will star in an episode titled “Waiting for the Artist,” which will parody the 2012 film Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present. Armisen will play Dimo Van Omen a transgressive artist and ex-boyfriend of Blanchett’s Abramovic analogue character Izabella Barta. The new season will premiere on IFC on February 20 of next year.

You can watch a clip the Talking Heads parody episode below, and read our recent interview with Bill Hader here.