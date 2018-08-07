After a series of mystery teasers, Aphex Twin has formally announced the new Collapse EP, out September 14 from Warp Records. Today’s announcement comes with a new track, the watery and faintly terrifying “T69 Collapse.”

A television segment also titled “Collapse” was originally scheduled to air on Adult Swim last night, but as Pitchfork reported, it was pulled for failing to meet mandatory broadcast standards for photosensitive epilepsy safety. If you’re sensitive to flashing lights, you may want to approach the YouTube version with caution, too.

Aphex Twin last released an EP, Cheetah, in summer 2016. Since then, he’s dropped a couple of one-offs and demos and launched an online personal archive/store. Watch or listen to “T69 Collapse” and check out the Collapse EP artwork below. After that, consider checking out a recent BBC audio documentary introduction to the Richard D. James mythos.