Law enforcement authorities in South Florida want to talk to a 22-year-old man wanted as a “person of interest” in the shooting death of rising rap star XXXTentacion.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said in a news release sent Tuesday night that detectives want to ask Robert Allen what he knows about the rapper’s death.

She says he’s also wanted on a felony warrant for violating probation for possession of flakka and carrying a concealed weapon.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot June 18. Detectives said a SUV blocked the 20-year-old rapper’s luxury sports car in the driveway of a Fort Lauderdale-area motorcycle dealership and two masked men confronted him during an apparent robbery attempt.

Twenty-two-year-old Dedrick Williams faces murder charges. He hasn’t entered a plea.

In other news, XXXTentacion’s mother Cleo turned to social media over the weekend to share an image of her late son’s mausoleum. “My guardian angel,” she wrote. The rapper’s life was celebrated last Wednesday at a public memorial in Florida.