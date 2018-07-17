Wild Nothing – “Partners in Motion”

Last month, Jack Tatum’s gauzy dream-pop project Wild Nothing announced a new album, Indigo, with sparkling first single “Letting Go.” Today he’s back with a second preview, “Partners in Motion,” the album’s third track. It’s a slower, moody cut with an almost voyueristic bent to its lyrics, it serves to introduce some of the horn noodling that sets Indigo apart from 2016’s Life of Pause, and every one of its frequencies is fine-tuned to Wild Nothing’s typically pristine and heavily ’80s-inspired production style. Indigo is out August 31. Listen to “Partners in Motion” below.