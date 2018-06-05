Wild Nothing Announce New Album Indigo, Release “Letting Go”

Wild Nothing have released their new song “Letting Go,” off Indigo, their first full length album since 2016’s Life of Pause. Jack Tatum initially demoed his songs on the computer, using software entirely “in the box” before recording the album with a full band. Tatum hired Cam Allen of the band Froth and Benji Lysaght of albums like Father John Misty’s I Love You, Honeybear and the recent Amen Dunes record Freedom, while Tatum himself played bass. Tatum produced and mixed the record with Jorge Elbrecht.

The idea was to make something polished on the level of 80s pop, but with origins from something distinctly modern. It’s definitely possible to hear that – there are lush harmonies and chorused guitars, but with a digital precision. In a statement, Tatum said that “I wanted it to sound like a classic studio record, as close as I could get it there. It just boils down to me wanting to fit into some larger narrative, musically, in terms of these artists I love… I think about how my music will age. Ideas of ‘timeless’ are going to be different—so if Indigo is not timeless then it’s at least ‘out of time.’”

“Letting Go” is the opener of Indigo, and you can see the tracklist below:

01 “Letting Go”

02 “Oscillation”

03 “Partners In Motion”

04 “Wheel of Misfortune”

05 “Shallow Water”

06 “Through Windows”

07 “The Closest Thing To Living”

08 “Dollhouse”

09 “Canyon on Fire”

10 Flawed Translation

11 “Bend”

You can follow this link to pre-order the record, out 8/31 on Captured Tracks. Wild Nothing also announced a month and a half of tour dates across America, and you can view those below:

Tue. Oct. 16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Wed. Oct. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Thu. Oct. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Oct. 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Sat. Oct. 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sun. Oct. 21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Tue. Oct. 23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Wed. Oct. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Thu. Oct. 25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

Fri. Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Sat. Oct. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Tue. Oct. 30 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Wed. Oct. 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver

Thu. Nov. 1 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri. Nov. 2 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Sat. Nov. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Sun. Nov. 4 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue. Nov. 6 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

Wed. Nov. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

Thu. Nov. 8 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Fri. Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Nov. 10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Mon. Nov. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Tue. Nov. 13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Wed. Nov. 14 – Boston, MA @ Royale Nightclub

Fri. Nov. 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Nov. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sun. Nov. 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club