Wild Nothing Announce New Album Indigo, Release “Letting Go”
Wild Nothing have released their new song “Letting Go,” off Indigo, their first full length album since 2016’s Life of Pause. Jack Tatum initially demoed his songs on the computer, using software entirely “in the box” before recording the album with a full band. Tatum hired Cam Allen of the band Froth and Benji Lysaght of albums like Father John Misty’s I Love You, Honeybear and the recent Amen Dunes record Freedom, while Tatum himself played bass. Tatum produced and mixed the record with Jorge Elbrecht.
The idea was to make something polished on the level of 80s pop, but with origins from something distinctly modern. It’s definitely possible to hear that – there are lush harmonies and chorused guitars, but with a digital precision. In a statement, Tatum said that “I wanted it to sound like a classic studio record, as close as I could get it there. It just boils down to me wanting to fit into some larger narrative, musically, in terms of these artists I love… I think about how my music will age. Ideas of ‘timeless’ are going to be different—so if Indigo is not timeless then it’s at least ‘out of time.’”
“Letting Go” is the opener of Indigo, and you can see the tracklist below:
01 “Letting Go”
02 “Oscillation”
03 “Partners In Motion”
04 “Wheel of Misfortune”
05 “Shallow Water”
06 “Through Windows”
07 “The Closest Thing To Living”
08 “Dollhouse”
09 “Canyon on Fire”
10 Flawed Translation
11 “Bend”
You can follow this link to pre-order the record, out 8/31 on Captured Tracks. Wild Nothing also announced a month and a half of tour dates across America, and you can view those below:
Tue. Oct. 16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Wed. Oct. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Thu. Oct. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Oct. 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Sat. Oct. 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Sun. Oct. 21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Tue. Oct. 23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Wed. Oct. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Thu. Oct. 25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
Fri. Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
Sat. Oct. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Tue. Oct. 30 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Wed. Oct. 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver
Thu. Nov. 1 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Fri. Nov. 2 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Sat. Nov. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Sun. Nov. 4 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Tue. Nov. 6 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
Wed. Nov. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
Thu. Nov. 8 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
Fri. Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. Nov. 10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Mon. Nov. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Tue. Nov. 13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Wed. Nov. 14 – Boston, MA @ Royale Nightclub
Fri. Nov. 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sat. Nov. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sun. Nov. 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club