Wild Nothing – “Blue Wings”

Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum has released “Blue Wings,” a track he says just missed the cut for last year’s album Indigo. True to form, “Blue Wings” draws on a glazed-over ’80s sound palette and dreamy, spiraling structure in support of Tatum’s introspection. Here, he reflects on the sustaining powers of love through challenging “days like silk, all spun around.” It’s a familiar space for Wild Nothing, and perhaps easier to appreciate in single form than on Indigo, which sometimes struggled to break out of its own sense of placidity.

Hear “Blue Wings” and read Tatum’s statement about the making of the track below.