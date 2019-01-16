New Music \
Wild Nothing – “Blue Wings”
Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum has released “Blue Wings,” a track he says just missed the cut for last year’s album Indigo. True to form, “Blue Wings” draws on a glazed-over ’80s sound palette and dreamy, spiraling structure in support of Tatum’s introspection. Here, he reflects on the sustaining powers of love through challenging “days like silk, all spun around.” It’s a familiar space for Wild Nothing, and perhaps easier to appreciate in single form than on Indigo, which sometimes struggled to break out of its own sense of placidity.
Hear “Blue Wings” and read Tatum’s statement about the making of the track below.
“There were a number of songs that were kicking when I was finishing Indigo and ‘Blue Wings’ was very nearly included. I had sent the album off to mastering, but the song didn’t sit right with me and I decided, at the last possible moment, to leave it off the album. It’s intentionally a very bittersweet sounding song. I asked Ben Talmi who did the string arrangements on ‘Shadow’ to help out with this very simple dissonant string part I was hearing in my head which is now my favorite element in the track. It’s a song about walking through to the other side of crippling self-doubt with the help of someone you love. It’s a reminder to myself not to let things spiral, hard as it may be at times.”