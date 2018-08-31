Indigo, the latest album from Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum, has arrived via Captured Tracks. Two years after Life of Pause, the Brooklyn-via-Virginia songwriter brought on Cam Allen of the band Froth and Benji Lysaght (Father John Misty’s I Love You, Honeybear, Amen Dunes’ Freedom). Tatum played bass on the album himself. “I wanted it to sound like a classic studio record, as close as I could get it there,” he said in a statement. “It just boils down to me wanting to fit into some larger narrative.” The new record was produced by Jorge Elbrecht (Ariel Pink, Japanese Breakfast, Tamaryn).

Tatum released four singles in advance of the album, including “Letting Go,” “Partners in Motion,” “Shallow Water,” and “Canyon on Fire.” The balance of Indigo finds him living in the 80’s soundscapes he’s known for, with lulling vocals, warm bass, and plenty of reverb. Listen to the new album below.