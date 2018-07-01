The 1975’s Matty Healy Teases Song Recorded with His Actor Father

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has said that he’s collaborating on new music with his father, actor Tim Healy, and now the English actor has confirmed the news with a brief message on Twitter about a track the two are working on together. “Had a brill day recording a song I wrote when Matty was 11 he wanted it on his new album yippee you can hear it in April love you guys,” Tim Healy wrote on Twitter. The actor also included a photo of the two together in his post.

The 1975’s upcoming album A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships is scheduled to drop in October, which means that this song probably won’t be featured if released in April. Matty has also said that the band has a second new album in the works, which could be arriving sometime in the spring of 2019. The band premiered their latest single “Give Yourself a Try” on BBC Radio 1 in May.

