sophie-confirms-rumored-lady-gaga-collaboration

Sophie’s debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides dropped last month and the producer has continued to release new material in the form of new collaborations with Let’s Eat Grandma and Charli XCX. After a steady stream of new material this summer, Sophie has now confirmed the long-rumored prospect that she might be collaborating with one of the biggest pop stars around: Lady Gaga.

A fan on Twitter ran into Sophie after her show, bluntly asking whether or not she was actually working with Lady Gaga on her new album. “Yes,” she says in the video. “Whatever, you know. I’m working on a lot of different things. If it comes out, that’s cool.” Watch the clip below and revisit our review of Sophie’s recent album here.