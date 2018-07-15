Snail Mail is currently on tour in support of their recent album Lush and last night, the band played at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, where frontperson Lindsey Jordan brought out Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee for a duet performance of Sheryl Crow’s 1999 Billboard hit “Strong Enough.” “This is for all the heteros, thank you,” Jordan joked before diving into their acoustic cover. The two took turns singing verses, alternating harmony lines with the beautiful chorus. Watch below and revisit our review of Snail Mail’s latest album.

