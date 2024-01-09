Waxahatchee Returns With New LP, ‘Tigers Blood’

Katie Crutchfield will unveil her first album under her Waxahatchee moniker since 2020, with Tigers Blood set for a March 22 release through Anti- Records. The 12-track project boasts contributions from MJ Lenderman, Spencer Tweedy and Megafaun’s Phil and Brad Cook, the latter of whom also produced.

Today (Jan. 9), Crutchfield shared the album’s first single, “Right Back to It,” which features Lenderman.

“I wrote it backstage at Wolf Trap when I was on tour opening for Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow,” she says of the song. “I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story. I thought it might feel untraditional but a little more in alignment with my experience to write about feeling insecure or foiled in some way internally, but always finding your way back to a newness or an intimacy with the same person.”

Crutchfield will support Tigets Blood with an extensive U.S. tour, beginning with a hometown April 18 show in Kansas City, Mo. A number of dates will feature Snail Mail and comedian/musician Tim Heidecker.

Waxahatchee Tigers Blood tracklisting:

3 Sisters

Evil Spawn

Ice Cold

Right Back To It

Burns Out at Midnight

Bored

Lone Star Lake

Crimes of the Heart

Crowbar

365

The Wolves

Tigers Blood

April 18 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater ^

April 19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

April 20 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed ^

April 21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre ^

April 23 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

April 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place ^

April 26 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre ^

April 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^

April 28 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

April 30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^

May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

May 3 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live ^

May 4 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater ^

May 5 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

May 6 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre ^

May 8 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom ^

May 9 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^

May 10 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater ^

May 11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

May 13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

May 14 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA ^

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium ^

May 17 – Paso Robles, CA – Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^

May 18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

May 19 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

May 23 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^

August 19 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

August 21 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s %

August 23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant %

August 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee %

August 25 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden %

August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall %

August 28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

August 29 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Summer Stage &#

August 30 – Portland, ME – State Theater &#

August 31 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms &#

September 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage &#

September 6 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center – Wolf Trap &#

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #@

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore &+

^ w/ Good Morning

% w/ Tre Burt

# w/ Tim Heidecker

& w/ Snail Mail

+ w/ Greg Mendez

@ w/ Gladie