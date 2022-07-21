Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee Release Covers to Defend Kansas Abortion Rights

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The pair’s versions of Broadcast and Guided By Voices songs are exclusively available on Bandcamp

Kansas-based indie rock power couple Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield have released covers today (July 21) of Broadcast’s “Tears in the Typing Pool” and Guided By Voices’ “The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory” for a cause close to their hearts.

Proceeds from the Bandcamp-exclusive tracks will benefit the Vote No Kansas PAC. The organization is working to prevent the passage of Kansas House Bill 2746, which would completely ban abortion in the state if a separate amendment is passed allowing the legislature to change the current legality of the procedure.

“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the state of Kansas, where we live, has become a really important haven for bordering states in the fight for access to reproductive healthcare,” Morby and Crutchfield said in a statement. “There’s an amendment to the state constitution in the upcoming election that would put abortion rights at risk. We’re asking Kansas folks to vote no on this amendment in the August 2nd election and we’re supporting Vote No Kansas, an amazing local organization raising awareness about this issue. We record covers on a 4-track at home from time to time, so we’re releasing two of those today on Bandcamp. It’s a sliding scale starting at $5 and all funds raised will go directly to Vote No Kansas.”

To help further support the initiative, Morby and Crutchfield will revisit their early pandemic-era “Weekly Rodeo” livestream on Instagram Live tonight at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET.

Morby begins a European tour in support of his new Dead Oceans album, This Is a Photograph, Aug. 19 in Saint-Malo, France. A North American leg starts Sept. 28 in Sonoma, Calif. Waxahatchee has a handful of August dates on tap, including Aug. 20 in Troutdale, Ore., and the next day in Redmond, Wash., as part of Courtney Barnett’s Here and There touring festival.

Jonathan Cohen

