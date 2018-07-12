Rick and Morty to Release Official Soundtrack With Sub Pop

Popular Adult Swim show Rick and Morty has announced the track list and release date for its official soundtrack. The double album, comprising 26 songs, will be released September 28 on vinyl, digital, CD, and cassette via Adult Swim/Sub Pop. It includes music by the show’s composer Ryan Elder, as well as songs by the likes of Mazzy Star, clipping., alt-rock band Belly, and Blonde Redhead. The show has a long history of high-profile musical collaborations—check out a recent song with Run the Jewels here, and take a look at the complete track list below.

Rick and Morty OST track list

1. “Rick and Morty Theme Song”

2. “Jerry’s Rick”

3. “The Small Intestine Song”

4. “The Flu Hatin’ Rap”

5. “African Dream Pop”

6. “Look on Down From the Bridge” – Mazzy Star

7. “The Rick Dance”

8. “Goodbye Moonmen”

9. “Summer and Tinkles”

10. “Do You Feel It” – Chaos Chaos

11. “Unity Says Goodbye”

12. “Get Schwifty (C-131)”

13. “Raised Up (C-131)”

14. “Stab Him in the Throat” – clipping.

15. “Help Me I’m Gonna Die”

16. “Let Me Out”

17. “Memories” – Chaos Chaos

18. “Stuttering Light” – Chad VanGaalen

19. “Alien Jazz Rap”

20. “For the Damaged Coda” – Blonde Redhead

21. “Fathers and Daughters”

22. “Seal My Fate” – Belly

23. “Terryfold” – Chaos Chaos

24. “Tales From the Citadel”

25. “Rick and Morty Score Medley”

26. “Human Music”