Today Run the Jewels were announced as the headliners of the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles this October, and to commemorate this fact, El-P and Killer Mike have premiered a new music video starring animated Adult Swim superstars Rick and Morty. The video is for RTJ3’s “Oh Mama,’ and, as might be expected, Rick and Morty visit some different planets and get into it with some aliens in the clip. Earlier this month, Rick and Morty also regrettably announced Logic’s newest mixtape. Watch the RTJ clip below.