Polaris Prize 2018 Short List: Alvvays, U.S. Girls, Daniel Caesar

The Polaris Music Prize has announced its annual short list of nominated albums by Canadian artists released during the qualifying year. This year’s “long list” has been narrowed down to just 10 albums, including U.S. Girls’ In a Poem Unlimited, Daniel Caesar’s Freudian, and Alvvays’ Antisocialites. The short list also includes albums from Hubert Lenoir, Jean-Michel Blais, Partner, Jeremy Dutcher, Pierre Kwenders, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, and Weaves.

The official gala for the Polaris Music Prize takes place in September, when a jury of varied media members gather to award one of these albums with the non-profit organization’s esteemed honor. Past Polaris winners have included Arcade Fire, Kaytranada, Caribou, Feist, and Godspeed You! Black Emperor. Last year, the honor went to Lido Pimienta’s La Papessa, released in late 2016.

To learn more about the Polaris Prize and this year’s nominees, visit their official page.