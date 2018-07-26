Wedding bells are ringing for an unexpected couple: In a new Vanity Fair cover story, actress Michelle Williams reveals that she recently married Phil Elverum of Mount Eerie and the Microphones. In the piece, Williams hedged on revealing their wedding but ultimately decided to do so in order to “take some heat and confusion” out of the situation.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else,” Williams told Vanity Fair. “And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

You can read the full story here.

Elverum recently announced a forthcoming live album called After; you can get more details here.