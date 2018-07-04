Mount Eerie Announces Double-LP Live Album After

Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum is releasing a double-LP live album titled After. The Anacortes, Washington songwriter joined Lior Phillips on the latest episode of the Consequence of Sound podcast This Must Be the Gig, where Elverum revealed his plans to release a recording of his set from last year’s Le Guess Who? Festival in the Netherlands. He said:

“A recording emerged from that show, and I remember it being particularly good and huge. It was kind of the best show of that tour. I’m putting a live album of that. So, the recording turned out really good, which was strange because I don’t really like live albums and I don’t really want people to record my shows really.

I’m not uptight about it, but I really believe it should be a thing that happens and then it’s forgotten. Like it’s a thing that we’re all in the room together for, and so I did say, ‘No recording,’ but then somebody in the crew recorded it, either without them not knowing I didn’t want them to or just because, and I’m so glad they did because the show was so special and the sound was so good.

It was this huge cathedral, so it was epic sounding, but not too epic. It’s called After. That was one of the possible titles for A Crow Looked at Me. It seemed appropriate for this live album because it truly is a document of that strange in between space after the cataclysm, before things have settled…after a death or after an album. The live show.”