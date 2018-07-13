Metric – “Dark Saturday”

New Music \

2013 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival ? Day 1
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Three years since their last album Pagans in Vegas in 2015, Metric have released a new single. Titled “Dark Saturday,” the track emphasizes heavy, distortion-drenched guitars over the sort of synth-pop typically associated with the band. Since the last Metric album, frontperson Emily Haines has kept busy with her project Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton, who released the album Choir of the Mind last year. They also released a cover of LCD Soundsystem’s song “American Dream.” A regular member of Broken Social Scene, Haines also contributed to their 2017 album Hug of Thunder. Revisit our July 2017 cover story on the sprawling Canadian collective here.


Rob Arcand
