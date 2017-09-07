Stream Emily Haines & the Soft Skeleton’s New Album Choir of the Mind

Metric frontwoman and Broken Social Scene member Emily Haines last released music with her Emily Haines & the Soft Skeleton solo project ten years ago, with the What Is Free to a Good Home? EP. She revives the project this month with a new full-length: Choir of the Mind, which showcases Haines’s biting voice in a more reflective mood. The album is streaming now via NPR and out officially on September 15 from Last Gang.