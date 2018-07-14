Jóhann Jóhannsson’s Posthumous Horror Soundtrack to Be Released

Jóhann Jóhannsson passed away earlier this year, but the Icelandic composer lives on in a series of recordings now being released posthumously. Just before his death in February, Jóhannsson composed the score for the upcoming horror film Mandy, and now Lakeshore Records (the label behind the Stranger Things soundtrack) and Invada Records (the label founded by Portishead’s Geoff Barrow) have announced that they’ll release the film’s soundtrack this September 14.

Directed by Panos Cosmatos and starring Nicholas Cage, the film follows Cage’s character in an effort to track down the cult-like group responsible for the murder of his wife. In a press release about the film, Cosmatos writes, “Jóhann went above and beyond, and I suspect to the limits of his sanity, to make the music for this movie. His words and his actions made him more than a great collaborator, they made him like a brother to me. I’m sad our time together was so brief but I’m very proud of what he accomplished on Mandy and I believe he was too.”

Jóhannsson’s Mandy score was co-produced by Randall Dunn and featured Sunn O)))‘s Stephen O’Malley on guitar. The soundtrack was later adapted into an album with the assistance of co-producers Pepijn Caudron and Yair Glotman. Hear Jóhannsson’s piece “Children of the New Dawn” below.