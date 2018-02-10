Flying Lotus, Geoff Barrow, Tim Hecker, and More React to the Death of Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson

Jóhann Jóhannsson died yesterday at age 48. Since then, numerous artists and musicians have taken to Twitter to voice their grief at the Icelandic composer’s passing. “No! Way too soon,” wrote Flying Lotus on Twitter. “Johann Johansson has been such an influence, especially lately. I’m in disbelief.” Portishead’s Geoff Barrow said, “This is so sad…don’t know what to say, he was an amazing composer.” Read these responses and more below.

Johann Johansson has been such an influence, especially lately. I’m in disbelief. The stuff he did for @panoscosmatos “Mandy” is incredible. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) February 10, 2018

Johann Johannsson Dead: ‘Theory of Everything,’ ‘Sicario’ Composer Was 48 – Variety https://t.co/zV1yHWZqZQ — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) February 10, 2018

RIP Johann johhannson

So incredibly sad

His work was so powerful kicking life into big films! influencing so many and making people realise their shit was stock.

loss of a great film composer https://t.co/DPwKqwfIOW — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) February 10, 2018

Johann was an amazing composer, a gentle spirit as well as a favorite collaborator and human being. Drift easy into the night and Rest In Peace my friend. — Tim Hecker (@tim_hecker) February 10, 2018