News \

Flying Lotus, Geoff Barrow, Tim Hecker, and More React to the Death of Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson

EE British Academy Film Awards 2015 - Red Carpet Arrivals
CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Jóhann Jóhannsson died yesterday at age 48. Since then, numerous artists and musicians have taken to Twitter to voice their grief at the Icelandic composer’s passing. “No! Way too soon,” wrote Flying Lotus on Twitter. “Johann Johansson has been such an influence, especially lately. I’m in disbelief.” Portishead’s Geoff Barrow said, “This is so sad…don’t know what to say, he was an amazing composer.” Read these responses and more below.

 

Rob Arcand
Tags: Jóhann Jóhannsson