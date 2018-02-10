Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Dead at 48

Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson has passed away. According to his manager, the Oscar-nominated composer behind films like Arrival, Sicario, and The Theory of Everything was found dead in his apartment in Berlin yesterday. He was 48.

His manager Tim Husom confirmed the death, saying that Berlin authorities are currently investigating the cause of death and that an autopsy is scheduled to be performed. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of our dear friend Jóhann,” his management company Redbird Music Management shared on Facebook. “We have lost one of the most talented and brilliant people who we had the privilege of knowing and working with. May his music continue to inspire us.”

Born in Reykjavík in 1969, Jóhannsson is known for combining electronic sounds with the more conventional aspects of orchestral music. He has received Oscar, BAFTA, and Grammy nominations for his score for 2014’s The Theory of Everything, Oscar nominations for 2015’s Sicario, and Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Grammy nominations for his Arrival score in 2016.

Throughout his lifetime, Jóhannsson released numerous solo composition, beginning with his album Englaborn in 2002. In 2015, his piece “Drone Man” for string quartet, electronics, and vocal ensemble was performed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The composer recently scored James Marsh’s latest film The Mercy, which opened this weekend in the U.K. and wrote the music for Garth Davis’ film Mary Magdalene with Rooney Mara, which is scheduled to open in the U.K this March.

Jóhannsson is survived by his parents, daughter, and three sisters.