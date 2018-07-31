Jennifer Lopez will be this year’s recipient of MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 VMAs. The award is the network’s lifetime achievement prize and has been given to artists like Rihanna, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Guns N’ Roses, Janet Jackson, and, of course, Michael Jackson. The announcement was made earlier this afternoon live on MTV and on Facebook, with host Sway bringing Lopez out. The show will be broadcast live on August 20 from Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Lopez is also nominated for two other awards—Best Latin Video and Best Collaboration—for her song “Dinero” (feat. DJ Khaled and Cardi B). Watch the announcement (and a bonus J. Lo video classic) below.