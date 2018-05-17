As was first rumored last year, Jennifer Lopez has a new single featuring fellow Bronx native Cardi B and produced by DJ Khaled. The bilingual “Dinero” is a staccato party-starter that’s all about getting money and stacking it high. Cardi’s verse revisits the “trap Selena” alias she introduced on Migos’ “MotorSport,” but it’s particularly relevant here considering Lopez portrayed Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 film Selena. Cardi also shouts out the two artists’ home borough: “Two bad bitches that came from the Bronx / Cardi from the pole and Jenny from the block.”

If rumors continue to hold true, “Dinero” and other recent J.Lo singles like “El Anillo,” “Amor, Amor, Amor,” and “Ni Tú Ni Yo” may eventually be included on an anticipated Spanish-language album, Por Primera Vez, which doesn’t yet have a release date. Listen to “Dinero” below.