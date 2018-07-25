Flight of the Conchords HBO Special Gets Release Date, Trailer

Everyone’s favorite Kiwi musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords is coming back to HBO in the fall. On Tuesday, Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are getting the band back together for the Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo airing on Saturday, October 6 at 10 p.m. It’s not a new season of the short-lived HBO series, which was canceled in 2009, but we’ll take it. The duo also played new songs when they toured North America in 2016.

According to the press release, the special will feature both “classics and new original songs.” Here’s hoping they bust out “Part-Time Model.” That’s about all we know so far.

Check out this video of a moderately excited Bret and Jemaine trying to hype the special in this date announcement video.