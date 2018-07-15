Videos \
Video: Father John Misty – “Date Night”
Father John Misty’s latest album God’s Favorite Customer dropped at the beginning of last month, and following videos for “Mr. Tillman,” “Please Don’t Die,” and the album’s title track, the songwriter is back with another new video, this time for the album’s fourth track “Date Night.” Directed by electronic composer and Sub Pop labelmate Chad Vangaalen, the animated video follows psychedelic alien-esque creatures as they, in true Father John fashion, drift through space glued to their phones. Check it out below and revisit our review of the former Fleet Foxes member’s latest effort here.