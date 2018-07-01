These Are the Full Album Credits for Drake’s Scorpion

Drake’s new album Scorpion dropped Friday, and if you’ve been keeping up with the summer’s other big releases, you know that tracking down album credits sometimes isn’t always as straightforward as we’d like. Thankfully, things are a little easier for the Toronto rapper’s latest double album, which includes two somewhat awkward guest features from Jay-Z (with an interesting line about George Zimmerman and XXXTentacion) and Michael Jackson (in the form of a newly-revived demo deployed as a guest feature). The full credits reveal additional appearances from Future and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as production from No I.D., Noah “40” Shebib, PARTYNEXTDOOR, DJ Premier, and a wealth of other collaborators. Check out the full list below via Complex.

Scorpion

A Side:

1. Survival

Produced by No ID

Additional Production by Noah “40” Shebib

2. Nonstop

Produced by Tay Keith

Additional Production by No ID & Noel

3. Elevate

Produced by Nonstop Da Hitman

Co-Produced by PARTYNEXTDOOR

4. Emotionless

Produced by No ID

Co-Produced by Noah “40” Shebib

Outro & Additional Keyboards by The 25th Hour

5. God’s Plan

Produced by Boi-1da, Cardo & Young Exclusive

Additional Production by Noah “40” Shebib

6. I’m Upset

Produced by Oogie Mane

7. 8 Out Of 10

Produced by Boi-1da & Jahan Sweet

Additional Production by OB

8. Mob Ties

Produced by Boi-1da & Allen Ritter

9. Can’t Take A Joke

Produced by ModMaxx

10. Sandra’s Rose

Produced by DJ Premier

Additional Production by Maneesh

11. Talk Up ft. Jay-Z

Produced by DJ Paul

Background Vocals by Baka Not Nice

12. Is There More

Produced by Wallis Lane & Preme

Additional Vocals by Nai Palm

B Side:

1. Peak

Produced by Noah “40” Shebib

2. Summer Games

Produced by Noah “40” Shebib & No ID

3. Jaded

Produced by Noel

Background Vocals by Ty Dolla $ign

4. Nice For What

Produced by Murda Beatz

Co-Produced by Blaqnmild

Additional Production by Noah “40” Shebib & Corey Litwin

Additional Vocals by: Big Freedia, 5thWard Weebie & Glenishe “Bobby Jean” Rowe

5. Finesse

Produced by Noel

Background Vocals by James Fauntelroy

6. Ratchet Happy Birthday

Produced by Boi-1da

Co- Produced by Jahaan Sweet & D10

Background Vocals by PARTYNEXTDOOR

7. That’s How You Feel

Produced by Noel

Additional Vocals by Nicki Minaj

Background Vocals by DJ Boof

8. Blue Tint

Produced by Supah Mario

Additional Production by IllMind

Additional Vocals by Future

9. In My Feelings

Produced by TrapMoneyBenny & BlaqnMild

Additional Production by Noah “40” Shebib

Additional Vocals by Lil Wayne, Magnolia Shorty & City Girls

10. Don’t Matter To Me feat. Michael Jackson

Produced by Noah “40” Shebib & Nineteen85

11. After Dark feat. Static Major & Ty Dolla $ign

Produced by Static Major & Noah “40” Shebib

Additional Vocals by Al Wood

12. Final Fantasy

Produced by Boi-1da & Noah “40” Shebib

Co-Produced by Jahaan Sweet

Background Vocals by Daniel Daley of DVSN

13. March 14

Produced by T-Minus

Co-Produced by Josh Valle

Additional Vocals by James Fauntelroy