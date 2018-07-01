News \
These Are the Full Album Credits for Drake’s Scorpion
Drake’s new album Scorpion dropped Friday, and if you’ve been keeping up with the summer’s other big releases, you know that tracking down album credits sometimes isn’t always as straightforward as we’d like. Thankfully, things are a little easier for the Toronto rapper’s latest double album, which includes two somewhat awkward guest features from Jay-Z (with an interesting line about George Zimmerman and XXXTentacion) and Michael Jackson (in the form of a newly-revived demo deployed as a guest feature). The full credits reveal additional appearances from Future and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as production from No I.D., Noah “40” Shebib, PARTYNEXTDOOR, DJ Premier, and a wealth of other collaborators. Check out the full list below via Complex.
Scorpion
A Side:
1. Survival
Produced by No ID
Additional Production by Noah “40” Shebib
2. Nonstop
Produced by Tay Keith
Additional Production by No ID & Noel
3. Elevate
Produced by Nonstop Da Hitman
Co-Produced by PARTYNEXTDOOR
4. Emotionless
Produced by No ID
Co-Produced by Noah “40” Shebib
Outro & Additional Keyboards by The 25th Hour
5. God’s Plan
Produced by Boi-1da, Cardo & Young Exclusive
Additional Production by Noah “40” Shebib
6. I’m Upset
Produced by Oogie Mane
7. 8 Out Of 10
Produced by Boi-1da & Jahan Sweet
Additional Production by OB
8. Mob Ties
Produced by Boi-1da & Allen Ritter
9. Can’t Take A Joke
Produced by ModMaxx
10. Sandra’s Rose
Produced by DJ Premier
Additional Production by Maneesh
11. Talk Up ft. Jay-Z
Produced by DJ Paul
Background Vocals by Baka Not Nice
12. Is There More
Produced by Wallis Lane & Preme
Additional Vocals by Nai Palm
B Side:
1. Peak
Produced by Noah “40” Shebib
2. Summer Games
Produced by Noah “40” Shebib & No ID
3. Jaded
Produced by Noel
Background Vocals by Ty Dolla $ign
4. Nice For What
Produced by Murda Beatz
Co-Produced by Blaqnmild
Additional Production by Noah “40” Shebib & Corey Litwin
Additional Vocals by: Big Freedia, 5thWard Weebie & Glenishe “Bobby Jean” Rowe
5. Finesse
Produced by Noel
Background Vocals by James Fauntelroy
6. Ratchet Happy Birthday
Produced by Boi-1da
Co- Produced by Jahaan Sweet & D10
Background Vocals by PARTYNEXTDOOR
7. That’s How You Feel
Produced by Noel
Additional Vocals by Nicki Minaj
Background Vocals by DJ Boof
8. Blue Tint
Produced by Supah Mario
Additional Production by IllMind
Additional Vocals by Future
9. In My Feelings
Produced by TrapMoneyBenny & BlaqnMild
Additional Production by Noah “40” Shebib
Additional Vocals by Lil Wayne, Magnolia Shorty & City Girls
10. Don’t Matter To Me feat. Michael Jackson
Produced by Noah “40” Shebib & Nineteen85
11. After Dark feat. Static Major & Ty Dolla $ign
Produced by Static Major & Noah “40” Shebib
Additional Vocals by Al Wood
12. Final Fantasy
Produced by Boi-1da & Noah “40” Shebib
Co-Produced by Jahaan Sweet
Background Vocals by Daniel Daley of DVSN
13. March 14
Produced by T-Minus
Co-Produced by Josh Valle
Additional Vocals by James Fauntelroy