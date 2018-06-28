Drake has released his fifth studio album, Scorpion, and it’s available now on Spotify and Apple Music. First announced in April, Scorpion is the follow-up to the 2017 “playlist” More Life and the 2016 studio album Views. Billed as a two-sided album, it has a total of 25 songs and features lead single “I’m Upset,” as well as previously released songs “Nice for What” and “God’s Plan.”

While keeping details scant, Drake has steadily built anticipation for the album through social media, particularly Instagram. The rollout hit a snag in May when Pusha T dropped Daytona, reigniting an old beef with Drake on the diss track “Infrared.” Drake fired back with “Duppy Freestyle” and followed up by releasing “I’m Upset,” but Pusha T quickly responded with the brutal, effective “The Story of Adidon,” revealing Drake’s alleged secret child and an unfortunate old blackface photo. (Drake subsequently released a press statement on the matter.) It was a potential setback for both Drake and the album, even after Kanye West and Drake’s mentor J Prince declared an end to the beef. Since then, Drake regained some nostalgic goodwill by reuniting the cast of his old teen soap opera Degrassi for the “I’m Upset” music video.

Now—with Drake fresh off contributing to Kanye West’s ye and just ahead of a major tour with Migos—Scorpion is finally here. Stream the new album below.



