blood orange - "charcoal baby" video

Last week, Dev Hyne’s artful indie rock and R&B melding project Blood Orange announced a new album, Negro Swan, that would be released on August 24. Today, Blood Orange released the video for the first single off the album, entitled “Charcoal Baby.” The video, directed by Crack Stevens, displays two sides of the same story about family love, using a split screen that shows separate groups of people bonding and finding comfort and joy with one another. The song is a lush, philharmonic record with a nice groove to center the aching and poignant words sung by Hynes. Negro Swan is the follow-up to Blood Orange’s 2016 album Freetown Sound. Prior to the album announcement, Hyne’s released two songs for Black History Month, “Christopher & 6th” and “June 12th.” Watch the “Charcoal Baby” video below.