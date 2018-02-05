New Music \
Blood Orange – “Christopher & 6th” and “June 12th”
Blood Orange has released two new songs via his Soundcloud, on a playlist called “Black History.” Dev Hynes announced the tracks on Instagram, clarifying that they would not be included on his next album. “Christopher & 6th” is a falsetto ballad that seems to be the result of some meandering jamming on electric guitar. On the more fully developed and directly political “June 12th,” Hynes delivers a spoken word monologue espousing the mantra he highlighted in his Instagram caption–“U must luv yourself”–over a stuttering drum machine pattern. In December, Hynes teased new music and claimed that his next album was “78% done.” Listen to “Christopher & 6th” and “June 12th” below.