Blood Orange Announces New Album Negro Swan

Blood Orange will return with his fourth album, Negro Swan, set to be released on Domino Records on August 24, 2018. His first since his 2016 effort Freetown Sound, the record will offer what Hynes described in a statement as an “exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color. A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all.” He added, “The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.”



You can pre-order the album here. Listen to two songs Hynes released earlier this year here, and check out his upcoming tour dates below.

Blood Orange 2018 tour dates

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Union Park, Pitchfork Music Festival

Aug 5 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau, Osheaga Festival

Sept 14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum, Westward Music Festival

Sept 15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Sept 16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

Sept 20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

Sept 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Sept 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas, Life is Beautiful Festival

Sept 26 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

Sept 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sept 28 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct 1 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Oct 2 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Oct 6 – Austin, TX @ Zilker Park, Austin City Limits

Oct 13 – Austin, TX @ Zilker Park, Austin City Limits

Oct 29 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

Nov 2 – Paris, FR @ Grande Halle de la Villette – Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

Nov 3 – Sun Nov 4 @ Turin, IT – Lingotto Fiere, Club To Club Festival

Nov 6th – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Nov 8th – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

Nov 7 – Sat Nov 10 @ Reykjavík, Iceland – Iceland Airwaves Festival