Blink-182 Announce New Shows

Blink-182 have just announced new tour dates, making up for a series of shows the band cancelled after Travis Barker developed blood clots in both arms.

The pop-punk legends will play throughout September, and conclude with a series of dates at their Vegas residency at the Palms Casino in October. Barker joked about his health problems on Twitter, where he wrote, “Who’s tryna kill me. Feel like I’m living Final Destination the movie for the 2nd time in my life Blood clots = 0 Me = 1.”

Check out the new tour dates below.

Blink-182: 2018 Tour



Sept. 12 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Meadow

Sept. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sept. 15 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Sept. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

Sept. 18 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor

Sept. 20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock

Sept. 22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Sept. 24 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center

Sept. 25 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove

Oct. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino

Oct. 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino

Nov. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino

Nov. 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino

Nov. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino

Nov. 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino

Nov. 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino

Nov. 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino