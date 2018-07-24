News \
Blink-182 Announce New Shows
Blink-182 have just announced new tour dates, making up for a series of shows the band cancelled after Travis Barker developed blood clots in both arms.
The pop-punk legends will play throughout September, and conclude with a series of dates at their Vegas residency at the Palms Casino in October. Barker joked about his health problems on Twitter, where he wrote, “Who’s tryna kill me. Feel like I’m living Final Destination the movie for the 2nd time in my life Blood clots = 0 Me = 1.”
Check out the new tour dates below.
Blink-182: 2018 Tour
Sept. 12 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Meadow
Sept. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
Sept. 15 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Sept. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
Sept. 18 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
Sept. 20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock
Sept. 22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
Sept. 24 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center
Sept. 25 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove
Oct. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino
Oct. 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino
Nov. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino
Nov. 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino
Nov. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino
Nov. 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino
Nov. 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino
Nov. 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino