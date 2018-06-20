Blink-182 have postponed at least another weekend of their Las Vegas residency shows as drummer Travis Barker continues to battle blood clots in both arms, as well as a staph infection. “He has been ordered by his doctors to refrain from any activity that may cause further damage or cause the clots to travel,” Blink-182 wrote in a Twitter statement. “As it stands now, he will be prevented from playing until the beginning of July when everything will be reevaluated.” The band have said they will reschedule the postponed dates.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Barker was released from the hospital on Monday (June 18), but had to be readmitted Tuesday (June 19) with complications including a staph infection and cellulitis (skin infection). Barker first mentioned the staph infection himself in a Friday night tweet.

Blood clots in both arms and a staff infection wasn’t the news I was hoping for. I’ll be back soon, thanks for all the love & prayers 🙏🏻 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 16, 2018

Barker’s blood clot issues were first revealed last Thursday (June 14), when Blink-182 announced the postponement of that weekend’s Vegas shows. This weekend’s newly postponed shows were originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24; the full Kings of the Weekend residency was originally set to run on select weekends through November 17.