Blink-182 Postpone Two Vegas Shows Due to Travis Barker’s Blood Clots

Blink-182 postponed two Las Vegas shows this weekend due to Travis Barker’s recovery from blood clots in his arms that have prevented him from drumming, the band announced Thursday (June 14). The band is in the middle of a residency at the Palms Hotel and Casino, which began last month.

The canceled shows were scheduled for tonight, Friday June 15, and tomorrow, Saturday June 16. “Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team,” the band wrote in a statement posted to social media. “Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend,” Barker added.

The Vegas residency is scheduled to run on select weekends through November 17. It’s not immediately clear when this weekend’s shows will be rescheduled, but the band stated that it would post the new dates on its website.