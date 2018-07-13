Watch Arcade Fire Play “Half Light I” Live For The First Time

Arcade Fire played Raleigh, NC’s Red Hat Amphitheater last night. During the show, the band broke out “Half Light I,” off of their 2010 album The Suburbs, which they have never played live.

Arcade Fire also played some rarities, including “Old Flame,” which they haven’t performed live since 2007, and “Half Light II,” which hasn’t been on a setlist since 2011. You can watch footage of the band doing “Half Light I” below and check out the night’s setlist here.

This story originally appeared on Stereogum.