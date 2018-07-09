Animal Collective have been collaborating with Floridian “innovative underwater media” company Coral Morphologic for some time now, performing music at their “Coral Orgy” art event early last year. While the company insisted that was a “site-specific performance,” keen-eyed Reddit users spotted a recent retail listing that suggests AnCo are ready to follow it up with something called Tangerine Reef.

According to the since-deleted listing from French retailer FNAC (cached version here), Animal Collective are set to continue their Coral Morphologic collaboration with a double album celebrating the International Year of the Reef 2018, and they’re on a mission to “alert and sensitize individuals to the protection of the [coral] reefs,” via Stereogum’s translation. One person appears to have raised the question directly with Animal Collective’s official Instagram account, which reportedly replied that the project wasn’t supposed to be announced until July 16.

A representative for Animal Collective declined to comment. If the leaked info is true, we can expect Tangerine Reef on August 17 via Domino.

In May, Animal Collective performed new music at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption against visuals of coral, which could be connected to the rumored new record. While you wait to see what Animal Collective may have in store next week, watch some footage of their Festival of Disruption performance below.