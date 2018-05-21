Watch Jim James & Angel Olsen Cover Sonny & Cher at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption

David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption came to Brooklyn this past weekend with performances from Angel Olsen, Animal Collective, Au Revoir Simone, Flying Lotus, Jim James, Jon Hopkins, and Rebekah Del Rio. During the day, there were talks and film screenings with Lynch, Isabella Rossellini, and Gregory Crewdson and exhibits from William Eggleston, Lynch, and more.

On the second night of the festival, Jim James and Angel Olsen came on stage together for a very special cover of Sonny & Cher’s “Baby Don’t Go.” You can watch video of their performance together below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.