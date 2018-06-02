Watch Live Footage of Yo! MTV Raps’ 30th Anniversary Concert in Brooklyn

Earlier this year, MTV announced it was rebooting Yo! MTV Raps, the network’s classic showcase for all things hip-hop from 1988 to 1995. In the wake of the less than desirable outcome of their TRL reboot, MTV hoped to start things off right with a live concert to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original series’ premiere.

Yo! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience kicked off this weekend at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, and if nothing else, the event had nostalgia. Featuring acts like Big Daddy Kane and the Juice Crew, Eric B & Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions, Yo-Yo, Onyx, EPMD, Flavor Flav, YBT Tap the bottle reunion, Black Sheep, DAS EFX, Special Ed, Pharcyde, Brand Nubian, Nice & Smooth, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio Furious 5, Kid Capri, DJ Skribble, Red Alert, Chuck Chillout, Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover, Doctor Dré, T-Money, and more, the event packed as much of the original show’s performers as possible into its one-night performance. Watch a few fan-shot clips of their performances below.