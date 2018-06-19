The Voidz Announce Fall Tour Dates

Julian Casablancas’s band The Voidz has announced a new set of North American tour dates for this fall, followed by a short run of shows in the UK, Ireland, France, and Iceland. The new additions to their itinerary come in September, after a performance at Los Angeles’ Beach Goth festival in August. The tour, which supports their sophomore album Virtue from March of this year, includes five dates supporting Beck and two shows with Phoenix. In April, the band released a non-album singles for the Adult Swim Singles program called “Coul as a Ghoul.” See the complete list of The Voidz’s upcoming tour dates below.

6/20 – Elsewhere Hall – Brooklyn, NY

6/22 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

6/23 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

6/25 – Boot & Saddle – Philadelphia, PA

6/27 – Elsewhere Hall – Brooklyn, NY

6/29 – The Met – Providence, RI

6/30 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

7/21 – Super Bock Super Rock – Lisbon, Portugal

7/27 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

7/28 – Neptune Theater – Seattle, WA

7/31 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

8/1 – Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Sonoma, CA

8/2 – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

8/3 – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

8/5 – Beach Goth – Los Angeles, CA

9/13 – Armory – Minneapolis, MN*

9/15 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL

9/16 – Fox Theater – St. Louis, MO*

9/17 – Starlight Amphitheater – Kansas City, MO*

9/19 – Pinewood Bowl – Lincoln, NE*

9/20 – Gothic Theater – Denver, CO

9/22 – Maverick Center – Salt Lake City, UT*

9/27 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

9/28 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

9/29 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

10/2 – Tower Theater – Oklahoma City, OK

10/4 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX #

10/5 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX #

10/6 – Heights Theater – Houston, TX

10/26 – Vicar Street – Dublin

10/27 – The Mill – Birmingham

10/29 – Den Atelier – Luxembourg

10/30 – Rocking Chair – Switzerland

11/1 – Pitchfork Festival – Paris

11/4 – Village Underground – London

11/6 – Concord 2 – Brighton

11/7 – O2 Ritz – Manchester

11/9 – Iceland Airwaves Festival – Reykjavik

* = with Beck

# = with Phoenix