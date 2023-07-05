The Voidz Release B-Side ‘American Way’

Earlier this year, Julian Casablancas’ side project The Voidz released a new song titled “Prophecy of the Dragon.” A B-Side titled “American Way” was included on the song’s physical release, a CD that cost $21.99 (CD singles didn’t even cost this much during the roaring ’90s!). That song finally hit streaming services, appropriately, on the 4th of July.

On the track, Casablancas and The Voidz aim at American history with pointed lyrics like “Well it’s true what they say/ The American way/ Is built on someone’s tears.”

“Prophecy of the Dragon” was the band’s first new song in two years. This year, the group has performed at the Primavera Festivals in Barcelona and Madrid, and recently completed a four-night run at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall.