QotSA’s Josh Homme Shares Letter Anthony Bourdain Wrote to His Daughter

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme was a good friend of Anthony Bourdain, with Homme appearing on an infamous episode of Bourdain’s Travel Channel show No Reservations. In a sketch from the episode, Bourdain memorably steals Homme’s guitar while playing, dramatically smashing it against a tree.

The QotSA frontman has now shared some words about the experience on Twitter, where he also posted a letter Bourdain wrote to Homme’s daughter after the episode to apologize for smashing the guitar. “Tony, I miss you bad. Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. And so were you,” he writes. “And you, with great care, such empathy, such sweetness…You apologized to a little girl who was defending her daddy.” Find the full letter, as well as a clip of the guitar-smashing incident, below.