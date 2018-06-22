New Music \
Peter Cottontale – “Forever Always (ft. Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar, and Rex Orange County)”
Social Experiment member and frequent Chance the Rapper collaborator Peter Cottontale has released a new single. Titled “Forever Always,” the track includes guest verses from Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar, Rex Orange County and more. Earlier this year, Chance gave the commencement speech at Dillard University’s graduation. His album Coloring Book was released in 2016. Hear Peter Cottontale’s new single “Forever Always” below.