Chance the Rapper Delivers Dillard University Commencement Speech: Watch

This morning, Chance the Rapper gave the commencement speech at Dillard University’s graduation ceremony in New Orleans. In the speech, the musician discusses persevering in the face of adversity, and cites Beyoncé as an inspiration both he and the audience can look to. “You have to push forward and surpass their greatness in order to pay homage to their struggle,” he says, noting the importance of grounding one’s work in historical links to the past.

Chance also received an honorary doctorate from the university, sharing a video of him getting ready on Instagram, saying, “Today is my graduation day.” Check out a clip of his speech, as well as a few photos of the ceremony below.

Im out in NOLA anything going on tn ahead of grad tmw? Btw im getting an honorary doctorates tmw!!! I had no idea!! Im about to be DR THE RAPPER IN THIS JOINT shit critical but yea wyo tn — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 12, 2018