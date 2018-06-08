Kamaiyah – “Addicted to Ballin'” ft. Schoolboy Q

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah has released a new song, “Addicted to Ballin’,” featuring Schoolboy Q and produced by DJ Mustard. It comes with a lyric video featuring footage of Kamaiyah’s recent performance at Coachella, but you won’t need a visual to understand that “Addicted to Ballin'” is the kind of unapologetic flex practically designed to amp up a crowd.

“Addicted to Ballin'” also marks the first collaboration between Kamaiyah and Schoolboy Q, who sound like they had a great time working together. “It felt like you just visiting your cousin from L.A. and turn up,” Kamaiyah told Billboard last year. “There were no bad vibes, just a natural connection. The energy was there and everybody had fun. … There’s no way you can be in there with a bad mood; if you come in there with an attitude, you got to go, because that’s not the type of vibe we want.”

Kamaiyah’s most recent project was last November’s mixtape Before I Wake, the precursor to a delayed major-label debut, which doesn’t yet have a release date. Listen to “Addicted to Ballin'” below.