Stream Kamaiyah’s Surprise Mixtape Before I Wake

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah has released a surprise, 10-track mixtape called Before I Wake. The mixtape, her first full-length work since 2016’s A Good Night In the Ghetto, comes during what has been a tumultuous year for the rapper, with her opening up about losing her brother to cancer and dealing with depression on Instagram. “[C]reatively I felt trapped with my project being held up due to samples I lost my way and decided to take initiative by recording and putting together music for my fans all on my own,” she explained in the same post. She also admitted on Twitter that she sampled TLC’s “Creep” and gave T-Boz a belated heads up.

Ummmm @TheRealTBOZ since we’re cousins I’m going to let you know right now I sampled creep don’t sue me nigga 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ill yaya (@itskamaiyah) November 8, 2017

Listen to the full mixtape below.