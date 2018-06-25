Jamie Foxx Awkwardly Pressured Donald Glover Into Performing “This Is America” at Last Night’s BET Awards: Watch

When you were a kid, maybe your parents made you perform a talent of yours—or a thing they enjoyed seeing you do—in front of their friends or your extended family members. It was certainly embarrassing and annoying for you then, being paraded about regardless of your mood just because you could do something that people enjoy. That’s essentially what happened to Donald Glover at last night’s BET Awards, when host Jamie Foxx forced the Atlanta star to come onstage for an impromptu performance of his hit song “This Is America.”

After heaping the song with a ton of praise to a visibly uncomfortable Glover, Foxx got him to at least crack a smile by impersonating his dance moves. After that though, Foxx pressured Glover into coming onstage and performing the chorus to “This Is America.” Following the brief sing-a-long, Glover awkwardly stumbled through a couple of shoutouts to other black creators such as Lena Waithe and Issa Rae.

Watch a video of the awkward moment below.